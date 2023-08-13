Dr. Harold E. Bergee

The services for Dr. Harold E. Bergee have been moved in accordance with National Cemetery rules and regulations.

The new dates are as follows: Friday, August 18, 2023, Burial at National Cemetery, Rock Island at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend meet on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st Street A, Moline, Illinois, to drive in procession. Saturday, August 19, 2023, Rafferty Funeral Home Visitation 10-11 a.m. and Celebration 11-11:45 a.m.

The family invites you to attend either one or both events.

Please refer to Raffertyfunerals.com for further information and clarification. Thank you.