Dr. James Patronagio

January 1, 1948-January 2, 2020

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. -- James Michael Patronagio, 72, of New Ipswich, N.H., (formerly of Coal Valley/Port Byron, Ill.) passed away at Community Hospice House. Merrimack, N.H., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, after a 9-month battle with brain cancer.

Dr. Patronagio was born January 1, 1948, in Moline, Ill., to the late Michael & Marjorie Patronagio.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He attended Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill., and the University of Illinois Dental School in Chicago, Ill., graduating in 1973. He opened his practice in East Moline, Ill., in January 1974 and practiced until his retirement in 2005.

The great Loves of his life were fishing and golf.

Survivors include: wife of 45 years, Judi (Krolik) Patronagio, daughters, Dr. Jill Patronagio (Damian Carlson) of Mont Vernon, N.H., Terri Patronagio-Kilby (David Kilby) of El Dorado, Ark., and son, David Patronagio of Davenport, Iowa. Also, his 3 grandchildren, Hollis, Beckett and Jasper Carlson.

Jim's wish was cremation. A celebration of life is being planned for later this year in the spring in the Quad Cities.