November 8, 1950-August 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dr. Karol Annette Donaubauer, 67, of Davenport passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per Karol's wishes, she was cremated. Family will greet friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, in the Pine Hill Cemetery Chapel. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any favorite charity. Karol's favorite charities were the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, the Greyhound Adoption Agency and the Holden Cancer Center at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Karol was born November 8, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Roman E. and Ruth J. (Copp) Donaubauer. She graduated from Marycrest College and Palmer College of Chiropractic, earning her doctor of chiropractic degree. She taught for 20 years at Palmer College in the classroom and clinics before retiring in 2016.
While at Palmer, Karol volunteered much of her time to Palmer's Clinic Abroad program. As part of that program, she escorted chiropractic students to underdeveloped countries to set up short-term clinics which provided free chiropractic care to the people of that region. She also used her chiropractic skills as part of the medical teams at various sporting events around the Quad-Cities.
Karol enjoyed gardening, her dogs, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Her love of travel took her all around the world. With her 2017 cruise to Antarctica, she was thrilled to say she had visited all seven continents. In 2015, she took a trip on the Orient Express and was able to cross that off of her bucket list.
Karol is lovingly remembered by many friends and relatives including her sister, Dorine Donaubauer, Moline, and her twin brother, Karl (Marcia) Donaubauer, Eldridge, as well as her niece, Dr. Sally (Dr. Stephen Pesanti) Donaubauer and nephews, Chad (Jennifer) Donaubauer and Scott (Brooke) Donaubauer and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Karol was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Jana Donaubauer.
