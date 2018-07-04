March 14, 1927-July 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dr. Robert J. Lambert, 91, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Bob was born on March 14, 1927 in Faribault, Minnesota, the son of Aloye and Emily (Borchardt) Lambert. He married Dee Pasley on August 28, 1971, in Urbana, Illinois. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II.
Bob was an emeritus professor in the College of Agriculture, Department of Crop Sciences and earned a bachelor of science degree with distinction from the University of Minnesota in June 1952. In August 1958, he was awarded a master of science degree also from the University of Minnesota. In February 1964 he earned his doctor of philosophy degree from the University of Illinois in plant breeding and genetics and was a member of the Departments of Agronomy and Crop Sciences until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2000. He enjoyed training many undergraduates, masters and Ph.D. students in the science of plant breeding, specifically hybrid seed corn. After retirement, he worked on developing varieties of popcorn.
He attended St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. He was also a member emeritus of many agricultural and professional societies, and a fellow of AAAS, as well as the American Society of Agronomy & Crop Sciences Society.
He is survived by his wife, Dee; a brother-in-law and wife, Stan and Beth Pasley; three nieces, Mary, Vicke, and Amber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloye and Emily; a brother Warren, lost in the Philippines during World War II; sisters, Rachel Weires and Ramona Lambert; and two nephews, Rick and David Weires.