Drew Morgan

September 2, 1998 - July 5, 2018
DAVENPORT- Funeral services celebrating the life of Drew A. Morgan, 19, of Davenport, will be 11:11 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Interment will be private.
Visitation on Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. will be open casket and from 6-8 p.m. is a celebration of Drew's life, with friends and family invited to decorate and memorialize Drew's casket. It will be a blank canvas for art work, stories and mementos. Markers and pushpins will be available and be free to blanket Drew in memories of the fun and loved you shared with him. This living art will go with Drew as he makes his final journey from this world.
Drew passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street Campus, Davenport, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.
Drew Anthony Morgan was born September 2, 1998, in Davenport, the son of Denise Cundell-Day and Heath Morgan. He was a graduate of Davenport North, Class of 2016. He was a server at Olive Garden.
His biggest passions were his family, friends and his music. He adored animals and all nature. He was proud of his British heritage and loved his mother's home cooking. Drew was generous, kind, free-spirited, and an eternal champion of the small guy or underdog.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Denise Cundell-Day; father, Heath (Lynn) Morgan; brother Dylan Morgan, all of Davenport; grandmothers Karen (John) Hunnicutt, Hardy, Ark., Evelyn Morgan, Milan, Ill.; aunts Kelly Morgan and her son Rilee, Hardy, Ark., Cody (Rich) Ruggles and their daughters Ava and Payton, Aledo, Ill.; his British family aunt Tracey Cundell and her daughters Paris and Olivia, Bury St. Edmunds, England; his girlfriend Amber Ehlers and his kittens Rick and Morty; and the Lightfoot family.
His grandfather Jerry “J.D.” Morgan and his “Red” granddad Vernon Cundell, and uncle Glen Cundell, preceded him in death.
