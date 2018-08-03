Duane A. Dierks

March 21, 1949-August 1, 2018
CLARENCE, Iowa — Duane A. “Dirty” Dierks, 69, passed away suddenly on Wednesday August 1, 2018. Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence on Tuesday August 7 at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in the Clarence Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. John's from 4-8 p.m. on Monday August 6.
Duane was born March 21, 1949, in Cedar Rapids to Glenn and Geneva Armstrong Dierks. He married Jan Herring on February 17, 1973, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence.
Duane is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Brad (Trisha) of Clarence; sisters, Sandra (Royce) Lehrman of Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Suzanne Hack (Larry Boothe) of Indianola, Iowa; grandsons, Brady and Kyler Dierks; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sarah; and son, Scott.
Dirty was a lifelong Cedar County farmer and enjoyed watching his boys race. He collected antique tractors, cars and toys, and could always make somebody smile.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.