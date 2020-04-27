× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 25, 1957-April 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Duane A. Otto, Jr., 62, of Rock Island, Ill., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Duane was born November 25, 1957, in Moline, Ill., the son of Duane A. and Trela (Williams) Otto, Sr.

He married Marcia Amos, November 11, 1983, in Rock Island. He was very handy and did home remodeling. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid animal lover. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Duane loved to haggle, always looking for the best deal.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia; son, Joe Covemaker, Rock Island, and Macaira (John) Gellerstedt, Rock Island; and brother, Dan Coons, Muscatine, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jon, David, and Chris Otto.

Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or QC Paws, Milan, Ill.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com