Duane C. "Dewey" Littig

April 26, 1940 - Sept. 3, 2023

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Duane C. "Dewey" Littig, 83, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, Iowa.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Duane Charles Littig was born April 26, 1940, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Dale M. and Florence (Duytschaever) Littig. He graduated from Rock Island High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He married Margie L. Johnson on September 22, 1962, in Rock Island, Illinois. She died August 7, 2008. He later married Carolyn A. Hoesman on July 3, 2013, in Rock Island. She died January 31, 2022.

Duane worked as a welder for J.I. Case for over 24 years. After retiring, he worked for Quad City Safety for several years. He was a member of Geneseo Moose Lodge #990 and the Moline American Legion Post #246. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing.

Dewey is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sandy Littig of Colona, Illinois; grandchildren: Heather Milburn, Colton Littig and Matthew Littig; step-son, Donald (Jennifer) Christison, Jr. of Moline; and step-grandsons: Tyler Christison and Kaleb Mota. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; his son, Dion Littig; and a brother, Dale J. Littig.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.