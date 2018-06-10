Duretta Abbott

April 6, 1932 - June 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - Duretta Mae Abbott, aged 86, died peacefully on June 7, 2018, at her son's home in Davenport, Iowa.
Duretta was born April 6, 1932 in Fairfield, Iowa.
She loved camping, quilting and assisting at her church, St. Mark's, which she was a member for over 70 years. In 1951, she married Harold “Bud” Abbott and enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his death in 1993. They enjoyed many years of camping with family and friends, playing cards and enjoying life.
Duretta worked as a seamstress at Davenshire during several periods of her life which contributed to her love of quilting later in life. Hundreds of people have benefited from her tireless quilting.
Duretta is survived by her sister, Martha, children, Denise Hale, Rick (Tina), Russell, Jeff, Kevin (Laura), and forty-one grand and great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation at Weerts Funeral Home on Monday, June 11, from 4 – 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 12, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., reception at the church following interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Church.