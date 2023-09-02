March 1, 1941—August 30, 2023

Dwayne “Dewey” A. Czupka, 82, of Rock Island, passed Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Allure of Quad Cities, Moline.

A rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, with visitation following from 4-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1608 13th St, Moline, IL, 61265.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dewey was born March 1, 1941, in Rock Island, to Andrew and Jean (Czosnyka) Czupka. He graduated college with a Master’s in Physical Education and Education. Dewey married Linda Cook in 1980, then married Candy Phelps in 1999, in Rock Island. He worked as a plumber for Kale Plumbing and as an independent contractor. Dewey enjoyed Picks, goose hunting, and sports. He loved golfing more than any other sport he played.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candy; children: Shelly (Kevin) Caldwell, Rick (Sandy) Cook, Jamie Phelps, and Mike Phelps; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and siblings: Rick (Lois) Czupka, and Bernie Bowman.

He was preceded by his parents; and siblings: Ernie Czupka, Giles Czupka, Gerry Bakeris, and Diane Barnett.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.