ROCK ISLAND -- Dwight McHenry, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd, 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Milan “No Kill” Shelter.
Dwight was born November 7, 1950, the son of Herman McHenry Sr. and Glodeen Howard Estridge. Dwight was a graduate of Moline High School, the class of 1969, where he was the Illinois State Wrestling Champion during the years of 1968-1969. He enjoyed drawing, singing, reading and watching boxing. He was a certified dog trainer. He loved his dogs; he enjoyed taking them on long walks.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Glodeen Estridge, sons; DJ McHenry, Davenport, and Daemion McHenry, Denver, Colo., daughter; Taelisha McHenry, Denver, Colo., grandchildren, Davezhane’ McHenry, Dashari McHenry, Davyonte McHenry, Da’Karai Jale McHenry, and baby D’Kaylion Ja’Mei Mc Henry who is on the way, sister; Barbara (Milo) McCowan, Rock Island, brother, Emmit McHenry, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, his brothers, Herman McHenry, Jr. and Howard McHenry, his grandchildren, Daemion McHenry, and Dreja’nae McHenry.
