April 16, 1941-June 20, 2018
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Dwight N. Hopson, 77, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 20, 2018, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
A funeral Mass celebrating Dwight's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Maquoketa.
Dwight Neale Hopson was born on April 16, 1941, in Iowa City, to John William and Macel M. (Rockwell) Hopson. He was a 1958 graduate of Maquoketa High School, and married Lynne Morehead on October 8, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. To this union, three children were born, Greg, Jon and Rich.
Dwight worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa until 1959. He then worked for the Iowa State Highway Commission until 1969, and from 1969 until retirement in 2006 he farmed in the rural Maquoketa area.
Dwight was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. He had previously served as a committeeman for ASCS office for three terms, as well as a trustee for the Farmers Creek Township for many years.
He enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, card playing, and attending the Iowa State Fair every year for over 30 years.
Those left to honor Dwight's memory include his wife, Lynne Hopson of Maquoketa; children, Greg (Kathy) Hopson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jon (Michelle) Hopson of Maquoketa, and Rich (Kelly) Hopson of Dubois, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Justin, Brian, Sarah, Sam, Derek, Jake, Luke and Kyle; two great-grandchildren, Isabel and Ethan; a sister, Shirley (Tom) Feller of Maquoketa; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Swanton of Goose Lake, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane; and a sister, Meredith Swanton.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Dwight N. Hopson memorial fund has been established.
