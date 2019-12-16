November 13, 1936-December 13, 2019
MOLINE -- E. Frances Allison, 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, December 13, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline, with her husband and children by her side.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Eunice Frances Chenoweth was born November 13, 1936, in Table Grove, Illinois, to Herman and Eunice (Sandidge) Chenoweth. She married William Allison on April 10, 1965, in Macomb, Illinois. She had an enormous love for animals especially dogs and cats. She spent a large portion of her life volunteering at the Moline animal shelter and vet clinics where she saved, loved and nurtured many animal's lives. Her favorite pastime was bingo. Before becoming a homemaker she was a CNA and later became an Avon team leader/Presidents Club.
Frances is survived by her husband, Bill; six children, Debbie Swanson of Moberly, Missouri, Renee Earls of Keokuk, Iowa, Denise Satterly of Cambridge, Illinois, Marta Allison-Sharp of Moline, Bill (Laura) Allison of East Moline, and Darci Allison-DeWilde of Davenport; nine grandchildren with a special place in her heart for Nick, James, Allison, and Madison; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Ruth) Chenoweth of Bushnell, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Frances' family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.