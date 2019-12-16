November 13, 1936-December 13, 2019

MOLINE -- E. Frances Allison, 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, December 13, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline, with her husband and children by her side.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eunice Frances Chenoweth was born November 13, 1936, in Table Grove, Illinois, to Herman and Eunice (Sandidge) Chenoweth. She married William Allison on April 10, 1965, in Macomb, Illinois. She had an enormous love for animals especially dogs and cats. She spent a large portion of her life volunteering at the Moline animal shelter and vet clinics where she saved, loved and nurtured many animal's lives. Her favorite pastime was bingo. Before becoming a homemaker she was a CNA and later became an Avon team leader/Presidents Club.