August 19, 2018
BETTENDORF — E. John Hawkes (Papa), 73, of Bettendorf, passed on to be with Jesus on Sunday August 19, 2018. He was lovingly cared for at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, in his final days. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Air Force at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, where he met and married his wife of 51 years, Patricia Lewis Hawkes.
John was employed as a machinist at John Deere Experimental. He retired in 1993 and spent the next 25 years traveling, fishing, and enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church and the International Association of Machinists. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Michael and Marc, and their spouses, Daniella Henry Hawkes and Amber Herrin Hawkes of Davenport and Bettendorf; grandchildren, including Andrea, Alicia, Amanda (Nikki),Allyson, Brandon, Jonothan, Ethan, Logan and Taryn, and their spouses/ significant others, Angela Hawkes, Cody Shaffter and Eric Martin; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Arianna, Ayva, Maurice and Remington.
John was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Ruth and Ken Hawkes.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Pointe Drive Bettendorf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in John's name.
