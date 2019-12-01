July 17, 1942-November 28, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Earl Raymond Wells Jr. passed away at home on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the family.

He was born in Weybridge, Vermont on July 17th, 1942. His parents Earl Sr. and Alice Wells owned a dairy farm. They sold the farm when young Earl was 10 and moved to Iowa. Earl entered the Army in 1961 and was involved in the Bay of Pigs conflict. He left the Army in 1964.

Earl married Peggy Elaine Haley on September 4th, 1964. They had two children Donald Paul, and Steven Ray. They divorced in 1982. Earl married Cynthia Lynn Brayton on June 18th, 1983. Earl graduated from Davenport Central High School. Earl was passionate about many things; he was involved with throughout his many active years. He was a Scout Master for Boy Scouts and a baseball coach while his sons were growing up. He was active in the Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and as Deacon. He established Chapter “O” of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and was involved with the “Toys for Tots” Run.

