Try 3 months for $3
Earlene McDonald

August 25, 1951-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT - Earlene McDonald, 67, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Earlene was born on August 25, 1951, to Willie and Geneva (Carlyle) Ewing SR. in Helena, Ark. She was united in marriage to Tyrone McDonald.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Earlene McDonald
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.