September 14, 1941-September 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Earnest “Leroy” Watson, 77, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Private burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Leroy was born September 14, 1941, in Trenton, Missouri, to Wyatt and Vivian (Dunkin) Watson. He married Diane Berkenbile in 1963 in Davenport. They went on to enjoy 41 years of marriage until she passed in 2004. He spent 25 years working at International Farmall Works in Rock Island. He retired from Genesis Hospital in 1996.
Leroy is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Dwight) Holmes; grandsons, Jeffrey and Brandon Holmes; brothers, Ray (Rita) Watson and Ronnie (Margaret) Watson; and sister, Sharon (Dave) Wilcox.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and son, Jeffrey Watson.