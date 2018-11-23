Edith M. Schaffer Duxbury

January 16, 1920-November 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Edith M. “Edy” Schaffer Duxbury, 98, a resident of Davenport, died, Monday, November 19, 2018, at Silvercrest in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.
Edy was born on January 16, 1920, in Davenport, the daughter of Chester and Edna (Coleman) Schaefer. On November 23, 1943, she married Francis X. Schaffer. He preceded her in death on February 1, 1955. On August 15, 1963, she married Douglas Duxbury. He preceded her in death in October 1982.
Edy was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. She loved all animals and enjoyed gardening. Edy volunteered at the Putnam Museum.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Jeffrey Schaffer of Joplin, Missouri; niece, Linda (Randall) Kosar of Crestwood, Illinois; and great-nieces, Karen (Randall) Jones, Valerie (John) O'Meara, and Kimberly Kosar.
In addition to her husbands, Edy was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Myrtle Christensen.
