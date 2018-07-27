July 23, 2018
OLIVER SPRINGS, Miss. — Edmond Harrison Shipley, I, 74, of Oliver Springs, Mississippi, formerly of Verona, Mississippi, passed away Monday July 23, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fern Harrison and Genevieve Schull Shipley, and one sister, Leota Irene Swank.
He is survived by two sons, Edmond Harrison Shipley II and Scott Michael Shipley; three daughters, Tina Day, Marquell Shipley and Wendy Jo Shipley; the mother of his children, Linda Lee Rindler; a special friend, Ernestine Campbell, along with several grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Shipley family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at davisfuneralhomes.com.