September 19, 1939-March 5, 2020

BLUE GRASS -- Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Edmund G. Hausch, 80, of Blue Grass, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 333 W. Lotte Street, Blue Grass, Iowa. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Andrew's Church. There will be a prayer service at the conclusion of the visitation.

Ed passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020, following an extended and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his adoring family at the time of his passing.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements. Memorials may be to St. Andrew's Parish.

Edmund George Hausch was born on September 19, 1939, in Rock Island, a son of Ambrose and Helen Irene (Swanson) Hausch. He was among the last graduating class of St. Ambrose Academy and began work at John Deere shortly after. Ed proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War as a Medic. As part of the 48th Medical Battalion, 2nd Armored Division, Ed was the lone survivor of his unit as he was so close to discharge that he stayed stateside as his unit was shipped to Vietnam.

