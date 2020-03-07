September 19, 1939-March 5, 2020
BLUE GRASS -- Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Edmund G. Hausch, 80, of Blue Grass, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 333 W. Lotte Street, Blue Grass, Iowa. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Andrew's Church. There will be a prayer service at the conclusion of the visitation.
Ed passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020, following an extended and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his adoring family at the time of his passing.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements. Memorials may be to St. Andrew's Parish.
Edmund George Hausch was born on September 19, 1939, in Rock Island, a son of Ambrose and Helen Irene (Swanson) Hausch. He was among the last graduating class of St. Ambrose Academy and began work at John Deere shortly after. Ed proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War as a Medic. As part of the 48th Medical Battalion, 2nd Armored Division, Ed was the lone survivor of his unit as he was so close to discharge that he stayed stateside as his unit was shipped to Vietnam.
Ed was united in marriage to Nancy A. Staats on September 9, 1961, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They have shared over 58 years of marriage and memories.
Following his discharge, Ed went back to work at John Deere until his retirement in 1991 after 41 years of service. Ed's discipline and tremendous work ethic served him well in his career and served as an example to his co-workers and family.
Ed had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed riding horses, pheasant and deer hunting, fishing, and meticulously keeping his garden and yard plentiful and perfect. Ed was fiercely loyal to his family; they were the center of his earthly existence and would do anything in his power to aid them in their adventures. He was also deeply devoted to his Catholic faith.
Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters, Amy (Doug) Sheeder, all of Blue Grass; and Ann (Chris) Stein, Davenport; his grandchildren: Ethan and Zachary Hausch, Paige, Drew (Alexa) & Morgan Sheeder, Ashley (Caleb Wessel) & Max Stein, a great-granddaughter, Landri; brother, John (Diane) Hausch, Wheatland, Iowa, sister, Mary Ann (Wayne) Arp, Donahue, sister-in-law, Betty McCaw, Aledo, brother-in-law, Jerry Staats, Davenport, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher on October 30, 2019, his parents, and a brother-in-law, Larry Staats. May they rest in peace.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com