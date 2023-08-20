Edna Lee Martin

Edna Lee Martin, 100, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by her family at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Cyrus Burns will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Sullivan- Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. will be assisting the family.

Edna Lee Cox was born in Corinth, Mississippi; the daughter of Ginnie (Walker) Cox. She Graduated from Alcorn Central High School, Glen, Mississippi. Edna became a CNA for the East Moline State Hospital. After the closing of the East Moline State Hospital, she worked at the Elgin State Hospital till her retirement in 1980.

Edna was a long-time member of Gaines Chapel AME, East Moline. She loved spending time fishing. Edna enjoyed crocheting; she proudly made an afghan for each and every one of her family members. She enjoyed hosting along with her husband, James Martin, barbeques, wild game suppers, and holiday family gatherings. Edna saw many changes in her 100 years. She will be dearly missed.

Edna leaves her loving memory to be cherished by her daughter, Edna (William) Trice, Coal Valley; her grandchildren: Ron (Keshia) Trice Jr., of Romeoville, Illinois, Brockton Trice of Davenport, Iowa, Darick (Keena) Jones of Virginia, Jeri Jones of Davenport, Iowa, Jonika Jones of Davenport, Iowa, Dean Porter of Davenport, Iowa, and Tom Jones of Davenport, Iowa; 18 great-grandchildren; a host of great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren. Edna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Joe Jones, Sr.; grandchildren: Faith Combs and Joe Jones Jr.

