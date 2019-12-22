Edna (Mrs. Gary) E. Mickelson

May 14, 1949-December 20, 2019
DEWITT -- Edna E. (Mrs. Gary) Mickelson, 70, of DeWitt, Iowa, died early Friday morning, December 20, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Edna Elaine Miller was born May 14, 1949, in Muscatine to Fred and Minnie (Schrock) Miller. She attended North Scott Schools. Edna married Gary Kenneth Mickelson July 23, 1966, at the United Methodist Church, McCausland. The couple resided and raised their family in DeWitt. Edna drove bus for Central Community Schools, DeWitt for many years. Her husband preceded her in death November 11, 2015.
She loved to sew and made memory bears for many family members and friends over the years. Edna was very talented at crocheting.
Surviving are children, Aimee (Greg) Roling of Grand Mound and Greg Mickelson of Calamus; grandchildren, David (Sara) Mickelson and Danielle (fiancé, DJ Weiskircher) Mickelson; great-grandchildren, Elliott, Videl, Ryker, Valese, Clyde, Vallon and Taylor; siblings, Carolyn (Tom) Cole of Davenport, Mary (Roger) Kinney of Grand Mound, Linda (Roger) Garrett of Eldridge and Jim (Nancy) Miller of Hubert, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the McCausland United Methodist Church. Family interment will be held at McCausland Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.