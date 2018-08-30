Edna Wendt

June 4, 1922 — Aug. 27, 2018
BETTENDORF — Edna H. Musal Wendt, 96, of Bettendorf, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018, at Trinity Unity Point in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday evening at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. A rosary service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family will also greet friends on Saturday morning at the church from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.
Edna was born on June 4, 1922, at the family home in Bettendorf, the daughter of James and Mary Ellen (Nelson) Doyle. In 1940 she married Clarence Musal at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in June of 1991. She later married Ray Wendt in 1994. He preceded her in death in March of 2009.
During World War II, Edna worked at the Bettendorf Tank Arsenal in an effort to support her country, repairing tanks that had been damaged in military action. She later worked at Continental Bakery. Prior to her retirement in 1984, Edna worked for 15 years as the classified ads supervisor for the Quad-City Times. She especially enjoyed going to the casinos with her daughter, Carol. She was known for her competitive nature playing cards and games. She particularly enjoyed playing Rummikube with her family and her friends at the Fountains where she resided since 2010. She made friends easily and enjoyed those special relationships. She was especially pleased when there were family events that brought everyone together as well as the annual visits to the lake in Minnesota.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Carol Mohr of Sterling, Illinois, Fred (Arlyce) Musal of Moline, Richard (Kay) Musal of Norwalk, Iowa; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Ron Doyle of Bettendorf; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Doyle, Charles Doyle, Agnes McAninch, Loretta Berrie and son-in-law Jerry Mohr.
The family sincerely expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Kris and all the other wonderful caregivers at The Fountains as well as those special caregivers at Trinity Hospital, Bettendorf.
