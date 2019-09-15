May 5, 1926-Sept. 10, 2019
DEWITT -- Edra Marie Banks, 93, died Sept. 10, 2019, at home.
She was born May 5, 1926, in Prattsville, Arkansas, to the late Jessie and Hazel (Holiman) Spencer. Edra married Earl Richard Banks, May 7, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas. They were blessed with five children. The couple moved to DeWitt in June of 1967. Edra began her career as a nurse's aide at Dewitt Community Hospital, where her husband was the Hospital Administrator. They both retired in 1979 and moved to Springfield, Missouri. Her husband, Earl, preceded her in death March 29, 1992.
Edra moved back to DeWitt in February of 2016 to reside with her daughter, Barb. She was able to spend the last few years fishing, gardening, spending time with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a beautiful smile and enjoyed old country western music, playing cards, gardening and canning, going on cruises, ordering from QVC and sharing her opinion on issues.
Surviving are her children, Richard (Nancy) Banks, Longwood, Florida, Barbara (Bruce) Brock, DeWitt, Robin (Clae) Banks, Tampa, Florida and Earl R.(Anne Marie) Banks, Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Sandy (Marty) Bigelow, Cheryl (Randy) Rushton, Debbie (Greg) Gonzales, Diane Wadkins, Christopher (Misty) Sowders, Jeffrey (Claire) Banks, Rebecca Banks, Jeremy Tack, Jamie Tack, twins, Joey (Jhasta) Tack and Jesse Tack, Brandon (Kari) Brock, Jennifer Banks, Earl R. (Amanda) Banks and Melinda Brown; 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Edra in death was a daughter, Carol and siblings, Emma Noreace Kaschke, Milton Spencer, Noma Lee Schmidt, Billy Spencer and Georgioetta Massie.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 3 until a service at 5 p.m. Saturday with a visitation, service and burial to be held in Kingston, New York.
