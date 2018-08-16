Edward Bernauer Sr.

November 14, 1937-August 13, 2018
DAVENPORT - Edward A. Bernauer, Sr., 80, of Davenport, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, August 17, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemotuary.com.
Edward was born November 14, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, to Thomas and Goldie (Wagner) Bernauer. He is an Army veteran. Edward retired from Ralston Nestle Purina after serving over thirty years.
Edward was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend. Family and Friends meant the world to Edward. He was a generous person who would always try to feed everyone. Edward loved being outside and working in the yard. He was a fan of football, racing and Chicago Cubs.
Those left honoring his memory include his beloved wife, Elaine (Follis) Bernauer; children: Edward A. (Barbra) Bernauer, Jr., Teresa M. (Bernauer) Byers and Connie J. (Bernauer) (Richard) Bennett; step-children: Sherry (Follis) (Melvin) Goering, Gary Follis and Jackie Guldenpfenning, Marty Follis, Brenda (Follis) (Jim) Quinlan and Tony (Amy); twenty-nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brothers: Ronald Bernauer, James (Karen) Bernauer and Kenneth (Carol) Bernauer; brother-in-law, Joey VanGorder; sisters-in-law, Elsie Schmidt and Katie Schmidt and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ella M. (Schmidt) Bernauer; one granddaughter, one great-grandson and siblings: Joe, Mea, a set of twins, Bill, Tommy, Jackie, Margie, Betty and Elaine.