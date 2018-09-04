Edward Huneck

1934 - August 30, 2018
DAVENPORT- Edward “Ed” Huneck, 84, formerly of Davenport, passed away Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Gunderson Hospital, LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be held an hour before the service at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, following the Mass. Memorials in Ed's name may be made to Holy Hill Wisconsin Discalced Carmelite Friars 1525 Carmel Road Hubertus, WI 53033 or Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa.
Ed was born in 1934 in Marion, Indiana to Gilbert and Frances Huneck. He was united in marriage to Margaret Graf on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Leonards Catholic Church Muskego, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death September 2017. Ed was an accountant, auditor and controller for various accounting firms and corporations. Prior to receiving a degree in accounting, he spent two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was also a clerk-treasurer for a village in Wisconsin, after his retirement.
Ed loved to spend time in the outdoors, fishing, gardening, walking and traveling. He had a big heart and loved to help people in the community. Family was very important to Ed and he loved to spend time with those he loved.
Survivors include daughter Patricia (Bruce) McPherson of Davenport; sons Paul Huneck of Madison, Wisconsin, Andrew (Jennifer) Huneck of Aurora, Illinois, Peter Huneck of Tomah, Wisconsin, and Thomas Huneck of Chicago; grandchildren Katie McPherson, Ryan Huneck, Zane Huneck, Delaney Huneck, Ellen Huneck, Brian Huneck, Seth Huneck, Emily Huneck and Grace Huneck; brother Joseph Huneck of Greentown, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
