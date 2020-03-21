July 11, 1955-March 13, 2020

PLEASANT VALLEY -- Celebration of life for Edward L. Marple, 64, of Pleasant Valley Iowa, will be determined at a later date at the Sunrise Golf Course Clubhouse, Bettendorf.

Cunnick – Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ed passed away on Friday, Mar. 13th, at his home watching the river flow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ed was born July 11, 1955, in Portsmouth Va., the son of LeRoy (PWee) and Joyce (Fisher) Marple. On May 20th, 2017, he married Jodi Ervin after a 26-year engagement. Their home was in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

He worked as a contractor repairing antenna towers, fencing, siding and numerous home repairs.

He enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with family and grandkids. He was an loyal Cubs, Bears and Hawkeye fan.

He is survived by his wife Jodi, son Shawn of Alexandria, La., and Jodi’s children, Jessie Gimm (John Rice), Anna (Cole) Kellett, Patrick (Amanda) Gimm and grandchildren. His mother Joyce, brothers Don (Laurie) Marple, Dennis (Pam) Marple, Dan (Shelli) Marple, Kevin (Robbin) Marple, sisters Denise (Terry) Woolison, Janice (Troy) Durrant and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.