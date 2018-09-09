May 20, 1929-September 4, 2018
BETTENDORF - Edward C. Millhorn, 89, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at his home.
There will be no services and cremation rites will be accorded. He will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Edward was born May 20, 1929, in Odon, Indiana, the son of Paul I. and Hilda L. (Edwards) Millhorn.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn J. White on October 12, 1951, in Hillsboro, Illinois. Edward proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps, beginning his duty as a clerk and was honorably discharged as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He was very honored to have served his country.
He was employed with Hiram-Walker, formerly the Ball Brother Glass Manufacturing Company, retiring as Manager of Shipping & Receiving. He had been employed with the company in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and in Hillsboro.
Edward was proud of his employees, many receiving a college education because of his support.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Carolyn; his daughter and son-in-law, Sally Jane and Mike Worden of Bettendorf; his son and daughter, Edward and Maria Millhorn of LaPaz, Bolivia; his grandchildren, Melissa Brown, Carolyn Millhorn, Nathan Edward Sweet, Benjamin Sweet and Anna Worden; and five great-grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Francis Rinker; and his brother, Myron Allen Millhorn.
