February 3, 1929-November 19, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Edward W. Molis, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Lutheran Homes.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the memory care unit at Lutheran Homes in Edwards's name.

Edward was born on February 3, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Lawrence and Louise Warner Molis. He married Marcia Janet Wagner on June 12, 1955. She preceded him in death in 1984.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1947. He graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point in Long Island, New York, in 1951, with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Edward worked at Bendix in Davenport and later retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. He had a personal and professional interest in aeronautics and space programs, including several patents, one being an altimeter in an Apollo Lunar space module. Edward was a veteran who traveled the world serving in the United States Navy.

Edward was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan and he has a brick outside Busch Stadium. He loved to garden, he had a green thumb and could make anything grow.