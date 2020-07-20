Edwin “Butch” Rauch Jr.

February 22, 1949-July 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edwin “Butch” Rauch, Jr., 71, of Davenport, died unexpectedly, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his lake home in Bernard, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 11:00a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Butch’s obituary and clicking the link at the bottom. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Edwin Harold Rauch, Jr. was born on February 22, 1949 in Davenport, the son of Edwin and Edna (Forbes) Rauch, Sr. He proudly served in the Navy from 1968 until 1970.

Butch was united in marriage to Susan E. LoRang on October 10, 1970 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Butch had worked for Oscar Mayer, a fireman with the Davenport Fire Department and The Rock Island Arsenal, and retired as an inventory specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal in 2004. Following his retirement, he went to work for the Downtown Davenport Library for 11 years.