March 18, 1931 — Nov. 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Edwin L. Brown of Davenport, died Nov. 1, 2018. He was the last surviving family member of Louis and Ermile Brown of Springdale, Iowa. Ed was born on March 18, 1931. He served in the Army as a medic during the Korean War. While Ed was away, his older brother, Don, befriended the spirited Margie Marriott to whom he introduced Ed (“132 pounds of twisted steal and sex appeal”) when he returned home. His adoration for Marge led him to convert to Catholicism, and they married at St. Mary Church, Davenport, in 1956. He and Marge raised all of their 11 children at St. Mary Parish, a church rooted in social justice Catholic values.
At the heart of Ed Brown was hard work. No work was beneath him; all work was respected by him. Whether it was taking a part-time job at a hardware store or gathering a team of his kids and delivering newspapers in East Davenport, Ed mentored and embodied a strong work ethic. “Do something, even if it is wrong” translated to “get your ass to work” in the Brown household. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service from the early 1960s until his retirement in the early 1990s. It was his work as president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Union that established Ed's belief in “lifting each other up” to get organized in a tumultuous period of time. Ed and his leadership team organized coworkers at the local, as well as at the national level. Ed fought to uphold the dignity and respect of workers. Ed unapologetically supported the NALC, and while it may have made him unpopular with management at times, he never backed down from his principles. It is that tenacity that his kids refer to as going “Ed Brown” on someone. The wise and honest voice isn't always popular, but Ed's family and his community benefited from it.
As a young boy on the farm, Ed's father left him in the fields with a tractor in pieces, telling him he couldn't return home until he figured out how to fix it and drive it home. It was that expectation of ingenuity that made Ed work so hard to solve problems. Out of necessity due to the countless surprises that arose in a household with 11 children, Ed was a plumber, electrician, car repairman, construction worker and inventor. His hands spoke of hard work: his fingers were often cracked to the extent that he filled his gaping wounds with Super Glue, well before hospitals discovered its healing powers.
Ed loved his community and his neighbors. He didn't waste time complaining; he got busy trying to make a change. He actively participated in the Scott County Democrats. His first run for office was for school board to provide a voice in support of the desegregation of Davenport schools. It was the first of several unsuccessful campaigns. Sometimes the bold and honest voice doesn't win, but it sure didn't silence him. In his retirement, Ed did win the 7th Ward Alderman race and served on the Davenport City Council from 2000-2001. He took great pride in the many parks in Davenport and the re-development of the downtown.
In his retirement, Ed enjoyed part-time work at Northwest Bank. He was a number one fan of Davenport Central, as he knew the rich traditions and diversity at CHS is what makes a democracy strong. Ed valued plant life, crops, and Iowa farms. He enjoyed life along the river, and was an avid bird watcher. He particularly enjoyed watching eagles during the winter months along the frozen Mississippi.
To the end, Ed was kind and grateful and charming and witty. He appreciated the wonderful care and kindness he received at Senior Star and from Kindred Home Health, Hospice Compassus, and Iowa Masonic. Ed often shared that he felt lucky to have respectful and loving care. It is fitting that what he fought for others was granted him when he was most vulnerable. One of the greatest gifts his adult children received was to hear from his caregivers that Ed was sweet, grateful, charming and had a sense of humor. We have the gift of knowing our father was the Ed Brown we knew and loved all the way to the end of his life. All of his children, Mike, Pat, Mary, Theresa, Sheila, Richard (deceased), Roger, Steven, Ann, Tom and David wish to thank all of the wonderful people who cared for our father. Ed's wife, Marge, who preceded him in death in 2009 would have loved every one of them.
We will be celebrating Ed's life on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at the Unitarian Church at 3707 Eastern Ave in Davenport. The family will be greeting friends at 10:30 a.m., with the memorial starting at 11 a.m. and a lunch immediately following catered by The Fresh Deli, one of Ed's favorite places to sit and enjoy his beloved Davenport. Memorials may be made to Davenport Central Instrumental Music Department or to River Bend Foodbank.