March 18, 1947-March 23, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Edwina Cheryl Keim, 73, of Bettendorf passed away with her family at her side in Bettendorf on 23 March 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com

On 18 March 1947, Edwina Tinker was born the youngest of three sisters on their family farm on Devils Glen road in Bettendorf. She loved talking about the happy experiences of growing up on the farm. The love of nature and pragmatism she cultivated there, shaped who she was throughout life. When Edwina was raising her boys she lived in many places throughout the Midwest and south but in the late 1980's she decided to move home to Bettendorf to be closer to family. Edwina was a trained paralegal and she worked in insurance for many years.