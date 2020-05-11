June 12, 1928-May 6, 2020
PLACENTIA, Calif. -- Edys Elaine McIntosh (formerly Edys Morrow) of Placentia, Calif., passed away Wednesday, the 6th of May; she was 91 years old.
Edys was born June 12, 1928, in Aledo, Illinois. As a child, she grew up and attended school in Joy, Illinois. She was a top pianist, trumpet player, and vocalist as well as played on the high school girls' basketball team. Edys performed in many community events to include the summer time weekly “Saturday Night Band in the Park” in the 1930s and 40s in Joy. She was a longtime member of the Joy Methodist Church, performing as a vocalist in the church choir, and was always an active participant in all church activities.
Upon graduation from high school, Edys attended MacMurray College in northcentral Illinois where she received her bachelor's degree in education. While taking a summer school class, she met her husband to be, Edwin McIntosh. Edys and Edwin fell in love and were married a few years later in the Joy Methodist Church; they were married for 65 loving years. Soon after, they both decided to move to California. They settled in Orange County where Edys became a teacher in Fullerton.
Edys earned her master's degree from Whittier College while teaching at Raymond Elementary School for many years. In the mid-sixties, she was promoted to director of federal projects for the district. President Johnson's administration had initiated a variety of federal school programs and Edys managed and executed many of these programs for the Fullerton School District. Edys missed working with kids, so after more than 10 years at the district, she opted to go back to the classroom at Ladera Vista Junior High; a truly wonderful experience for her. She retired after 50 rewarding years of being an educator in Fullerton.
Edys raised her son Chris and was an enthusiastic supporter of all his athletic activities and goals throughout his teenage and college years. When Chris became an Army Officer, married, and had kids, Edys traveled all over the world to be with her grandchildren and they as well came to visit their grandma in California. These were some of the most enjoyable times of her life.
Edys was an active member in the “Daughters of the American Revolution” (DAR) organization as well as “Delta Kappa Gamma”; a retired teacher's organization. Edys made many great friends in these two organizations. These friends and the two organization's contributions to the community were a very important aspect of her life.
Edys is survived by her son Chris, daughter in law Brigitte, and her 3 grandchildren: Christine, Ryan, and Catherine.
