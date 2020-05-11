× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 12, 1928-May 6, 2020

PLACENTIA, Calif. -- Edys Elaine McIntosh (formerly Edys Morrow) of Placentia, Calif., passed away Wednesday, the 6th of May; she was 91 years old.

Edys was born June 12, 1928, in Aledo, Illinois. As a child, she grew up and attended school in Joy, Illinois. She was a top pianist, trumpet player, and vocalist as well as played on the high school girls' basketball team. Edys performed in many community events to include the summer time weekly “Saturday Night Band in the Park” in the 1930s and 40s in Joy. She was a longtime member of the Joy Methodist Church, performing as a vocalist in the church choir, and was always an active participant in all church activities.

Upon graduation from high school, Edys attended MacMurray College in northcentral Illinois where she received her bachelor's degree in education. While taking a summer school class, she met her husband to be, Edwin McIntosh. Edys and Edwin fell in love and were married a few years later in the Joy Methodist Church; they were married for 65 loving years. Soon after, they both decided to move to California. They settled in Orange County where Edys became a teacher in Fullerton.