March 28, 1925-June 28, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Eileen L. Lantz, 95, of Davenport, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020, at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport.
Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Please observe social distancing and wear a face mask. Memorials in Eileen's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Eileen was born on March 28, 1925, to Elmer and Fern Pliett in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Following high school, she worked as a book keeper for a construction company. She married Theodore “Ted” Lantz after he returned home from World War II; he preceded her in death in 2007. Eileen loved caring for her family, attending her children's sporting and school events were a must for her. Next to her family, Eileen's rose garden was her pride and joy. After Ted's retirement, Eileen went to work at Beaver's East Restaurant in Bettendorf for a short time. Eileen and Ted loved to travel across the United States both on their own and with their children's school trips. She was a coach for the Dad's Club Baseball and could always be seen with a clip board, whistle, and a hat. Eileen was also a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Those left to honor her memory are her children Bruce (Lora) Lantz and Ann (Brad) Lange; daughters in law Wilma Jean Lantz and Karen Knight; grandchildren Debbi, Andrew (Susan), James (Caylin), Meredith (Reo), Scott (Vickie), and Katie (Brandon); and great-grandchildren: Abigale, Nicole, Blake, Cora, Bryson, Payton, Jackson, Hannah, Noah, Dahlia, and Daniel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her son, Jeff Lantz; and her parents Elmer and Fern Pliett.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Eileen's obituary at www.weertsfh.com
