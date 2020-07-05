Eileen L. Lantz

Eileen was born on March 28, 1925, to Elmer and Fern Pliett in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Following high school, she worked as a book keeper for a construction company. She married Theodore “Ted” Lantz after he returned home from World War II; he preceded her in death in 2007. Eileen loved caring for her family, attending her children's sporting and school events were a must for her. Next to her family, Eileen's rose garden was her pride and joy. After Ted's retirement, Eileen went to work at Beaver's East Restaurant in Bettendorf for a short time. Eileen and Ted loved to travel across the United States both on their own and with their children's school trips. She was a coach for the Dad's Club Baseball and could always be seen with a clip board, whistle, and a hat. Eileen was also a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church.