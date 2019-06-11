Elaine E. Nagel

March 5, 1925-June 7, 2019
DAVENPORT — Elaine Eunice Nagel, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. She was born in Davenport, Iowa, on March 5, 1925, to Hugo and Margaret (Grell) Weiskopf. She married Edward Hinrichs Nagel at Zion Lutheran Church during the final days of World War II on August 15, 1945, in Davenport. They raised three children.
Elaine graduated from Davenport Central High School in in 1943. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Utility Equipment Company until her retirement. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and needlework. Elaine was an accomplished quilter, and a member of the Embroiderers' Guild.
Survivors include her son, Scott (Connie) Nagel; daughter, Rose Petefish; grandsons, Charles (Tracey) Lochbryn, Jesse and Michael (Roxanne) Nagel, and William Petefish; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Preceding Elaine in death were her husband; her sister, Yvonne Johannsen; her daughter, Anita Cochran; and her son-in-law, David Petefish.
In her final days she was very grateful for all the support and well wishes from her family and many friends. She especially appreciated visits from members of her congregation and the residents and staff at The Fountains Retirement Community. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clarissa Cook Hospice for their care and compassion.
Elaine's family will hold a visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf from 9-11 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service. Her remains will be buried next to those of her husband at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Elaine requested that memorials be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.