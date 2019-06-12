September 10, 1933-June 10, 2019
DURANT — Elaine J. Bland, 85, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community.
Elaine was born in Atalissa, Iowa, on September 10, 1933, to James and Gladys (Sterett) Martin.
Elaine graduated from Wilton High School in 1950. She married Leslie D. Bland on September 1, 1951, in Wilton. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2004.
She and Les were co-owners and operated the Cove Restaurant from 1966 to 1977.
Elaine was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton, the Durant Lioness and Purity Chapter of OES.
She enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, playing cards and taking rides locally. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed baking. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton.
Private interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Barb) Bland of Wilton and Scott (Stacie) Bland of Urbandale; two grandsons, Evan (Jenna) and Martin Bland; two granddaughters, Tracey Vargas and Beckey Schocker (Mark); great-grandsons, Austin Bland, Brady and Baylee Anderson and Preston and Elias Vargas; sister, Dana (Will) Bland of Urbandale; and brother, Jack (Goldie) Martin of Durant.
She was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Laura Bland; grandson, Aaron Bland; grandson-in-law, Joseph Vargas; sister, Yvonne Martin; and brothers, Maurice and Ronald Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.