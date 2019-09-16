March 30, 1945-September 14, 2019
GALVA - Elaine J. Bloom, 74, of Galva, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her home.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18th, at the Galva Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore. Memorials may be made to the Elaine Bloom Memorial Fund.
Elaine Joyce Kaiser was born March 30, 1945, in Kewanee, to Harry and June Todd Kaiser. She was married to Stephen Bloom. He died November 18, 2009. Surviving are two brothers, Dean Kaiser, Altona, Larry Kaiser, Cambridge, and a sister-in-law, Janet Bloom, Springfield.
