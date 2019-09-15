September 28, 1936-September 21, 2019
BETTENDORF - Elaine J. Robertson, 82, of Bettendorf passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials in Elaine's memory may be made to the Mayo Clinic or a charity of your choice.
Elaine was born on September 28, 1936, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon and Marie (Kapinski) Paaske. Following her graduation from Le Claire High School in 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald L. Robertson on October 29, 1955, in Davenport. Elaine was a homemaker up until her children left home. She then pursued her interest in her community by working as an assistant manager at the LeClaire Welcome Center. She later worked in retail in both LeClaire and the East Village of Davenport. Elaine relished the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her continued devotion to her family, both immediate and extended, Elaine loved her veritable menagerie of animals, domestic and wild. She especially loved her dogs: a St. Bernard, Bull Mastiffs, mutts, and her best canine friend, her beloved Rottweiler, Kublai Khan. She was always sure to fill the bird feeders on a daily basis and make sure there was cracked corn for the deer. Elaine liked to plant a big garden, and enjoyed canning and preserving the surplus produce.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Donald L. Robertson of Bettendorf; son, Donovan (Marian) Robertson of Bettendorf; daughters, Kandace Betzel of Davenport, and Pam (Dallas Armstrong) Robertson of Colorado; Grandchildren, Jason, Peter (Mattie), Andrew (Whitney), Anthony, and Joe; a great-grandchild Kinsley; and a nephew, Allyn “Jay” (Paula) Paaske.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Allyn J. Paaske.
Online condolences may be expressed while viewing Elaine's obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com.