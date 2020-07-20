Elaine L. Hare

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.