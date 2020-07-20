January 27, 1950-July 8, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Elaine L. Hare, 70, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.
Elaine was born on January 27, 1950, the daughter of Roy and Joyce Johnson Mesey. She married Marvin Hare on June 7, 1968.
Mrs. Hare had been employed on the Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years in the Arsenal restaurant. Elaine was a member of the Milan American Legion Post 569 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin; brothers, Joe (Liese) Mesey, Kansas City, Mo., and Rick Mesey, Rowlett, Texas; several nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Marie Ferry, Galesburg; sisters in law, Elaine Shane (Milo Johnson), Galesburg and Debbie (Wayne) Porch, Chillicothe, Ill.; a half-brother-in-law, Glen (Val) Ferry, Alexander, S.D.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.
