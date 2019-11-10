November 4, 2019
DAVENPORT - Elaine M. Woods, 66, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Manor Care.
Per her request, there will be no services at this time and cremation rites have been accorded.
Elaine was born in 1953 to Darrell and Marjorie Guy in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Homer High School and earned her Associates Degree from the Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City, Mo. In 1978, she enlisted with the United States Air Force and was an Equipment Scheduler 20 years before retiring. In 2010, she was united in marriage to Terrill “Terry” Woods, he preceded her in death. Having no children of her own, she took her nieces and nephews under her wing and was affectionately known as the “fun aunt”.
Elaine is survived by her siblings: Eugene (Cinda) Guy, Wendell (Shirley) Guy, Robert (Cindy) Guy, and Marilyn Costello; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Rodney, Roger and Linda; and brother in law Michael Costello.
Online condolences may be made to Elaine's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com