Elaine Schneff
September 6, 1929 - July 3, 2018
DAVENPORT - Elaine Schneff passed away peacefully in her sleep July 3, 2018, at Manor Care in Bettendorf, Iowa, after many years of being cared for by her loving daughter, Kristine Schneff.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady Street, Davenport. Private inurnment will be in the National Cemetery Rock Island Arsenal.
The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elaine Muriel Fidlar was born on September 6, 1929, in Davenport, a daughter to Irma (Lensch) and Homer Fidlar. She was a graduate of the former Davenport High School and attended Iowa State University.
She married Alfred Swenson. She later was united in marriage to Warren Leonard Schneff on October 8, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death June 29, 2010. Together, they raised their three daughters, Ann, Kristine and Barbara while also successfully running Schneff's Jewelers, a downtown Davenport jewelry store.
Elaine loved playing bridge, socializing with her many friends and was a voracious reader. She was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter GW and was a member of the Davenport Country Club and the Outing Club for many years.
Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Ann (Frank) McCarthy, Bettendorf; Kristine Schneff, Davenport; Barbara Schneff, Davenport, grandson Tim (Anindita) McCarthy, Los Angeles, granddaughter, Kate (Josh) Hoffman, Bettendorf, four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Shirley) Fidlar, Davenport, a sister, Janet (Phillip) Trissel, Bettendorf; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Schneff Thompson and Joy Reimers.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
