January 23, 1927-July 4, 2018
LUGOFF, S.C. — A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Eldene “Dene” Johnson Sternberg, 91, of Lugoff, South Carolina, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to Palmetto Health Hospice, 1400 Pickens St. #100, Columbia, S.C., 29201 or to Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, S.C., 29210.
Mrs. Sternberg was born in St. Joseph, Missouri,, the daughter of the late Lloyd Johnson and Reta Nichols Johnson. An accomplished artist, Mrs. Sternberg worked as a commercial artist at Honeywell, and was the owner/operator of Bird in Hand Antiques.
Mrs. Sternberg is survived by her children, Robert Snell (Brenda) of Lugoff, and Carla Sauers of Port Orange, Florida; grandchildre, Robert Frederick Snell Jr., Angela Eldene Snell, James Eugene Snell and Reta Lynn Higgins; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sally Rorick (John) of Westminster, Colorado.
Mrs. Sternberg is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Eugene “Gene” Sternberg; a son, Aaron Dean Snell; three brothers and two sisters.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the Sternberg family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.