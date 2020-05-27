Eleanor A. Brown

October 1, 1933-May 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Eleanor A. Brown, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island.

Private graveside services will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Eleanor was born October 1, 1933, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of Noah and Geraldine (McCormick) Ebersole. She married John H. Brown on May 5, 1962, in Sterling, Ill. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2017.

Survivors include her children, Theresa Brown, Dekalb, Ill., and Marcia DeCap, Rock Island and grandchildren, Monique and Ethan DeCap.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John “Jack” Ebersole, Md.

