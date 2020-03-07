March 26, 1949-March 5, 2020

WOODHULL -- Elgena C. Anderson, 70, of Woodhull, Illinois, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the United Church of Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-County Ambulance or the Clover Public Library.

Elgena was born on March 26, 1949, in Moline, Illinois, to Robert and Jeannine Litton Rainey. She graduated from AlWood High School in 1967. On October 22, 1966, she was united in marriage to James Anderson in Woodhull, Illinois.

She was a homemaker and sculptor of children.

Elgena was a member of United Church of Woodhull.

She enjoyed ceramics, macramé, cross stitching, roller skating, ATVing, planting flowers, animals and cruising in her Spitfire. She was the grand marshall of the homecoming parade in 2018. You could find Elgena sitting in her bag chair supporting all of her honorary grandchildren's events. She was a grandma to many.