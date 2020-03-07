March 26, 1949-March 5, 2020
WOODHULL -- Elgena C. Anderson, 70, of Woodhull, Illinois, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the United Church of Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-County Ambulance or the Clover Public Library.
Elgena was born on March 26, 1949, in Moline, Illinois, to Robert and Jeannine Litton Rainey. She graduated from AlWood High School in 1967. On October 22, 1966, she was united in marriage to James Anderson in Woodhull, Illinois.
She was a homemaker and sculptor of children.
Elgena was a member of United Church of Woodhull.
She enjoyed ceramics, macramé, cross stitching, roller skating, ATVing, planting flowers, animals and cruising in her Spitfire. She was the grand marshall of the homecoming parade in 2018. You could find Elgena sitting in her bag chair supporting all of her honorary grandchildren's events. She was a grandma to many.
Survivors include her husband: Jim; children: Gregg (Randi) Anderson of Woodhull, Ill.; Brady (Tina) Anderson of Woodhull, Ill.; grandchild: Kelsi (Taylor) Westhoff of Ariz.; great grandchildren: Lillian and Harrison Westhoff; mother: Jeannine Litton of Naples, Fla.; sister: Debra (Roger) Noble of Naples, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
Elgena was preceded in death by her father.