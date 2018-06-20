June 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Elisha “Bubba” Williams, 94, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2018, in Peachtree City, Georgia, with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Family will greet friends beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Elisha's name may be made to Progressive Baptist Church.
Elisha was born in 1923 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to Robert and Mollie Williams. He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He was a Seaman 1st Class in the Navy during World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor from 1944-1946. On December 15, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ina Caldwell in Toledo, Ohio. They had six children. Elisha and Ina moved to Davenport in 1961, where he worked at the Rock Island Arsenal becoming, in 1967, the first African American to be promoted to manager. He also served during the Vietnam War from 1970-1971. After retiring from Civil Service in 1978, he worked in the local high schools as a hall monitor, serving as a role model and mentor for all the students. Elisha served two terms on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission between 1982-1989.
He was a very talented man who loved to fish, garden, cook and make wine. His yard was his pride and joy, always well-manicured with the most beautiful roses. With his love of animals, he became a volunteer game warden at the Arsenal. Elisha was a storyteller who could have you rolling around on the floor laughing from one of his many stories. He was a man of his word and a hard worker who put God and his family above all.
Those left to honor Elisha's memory are his children, Larry (Patricia) Williams, Gail (Bob) Page, Chuck (Linda) Williams, Ramona (Larry) Smith, Pam (Barry) Smith, and Jerry (Yasmin) Williams; 13 grandchildren, Chad, Bryce, Vaughn, Cameron, Whitney, Eric, Maya, Peyton, Aaron, Ashlyn, Logen, Jalynn and Carson; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna Bullitt; brother-in-law, Lee Caldwell; brother-in-law, Henry (Nannie) Caldwell, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina, in 2015; his parents; and five sisters, Zedie Jones, Odis Douglas, Rena Ray, Louise Scott and Minnie Wainwright.
We wish to thank Dr. Ashley, Dr. Yoo, Dr. Dombeck and Dr. Simmons for their care, and a special thank you to Josh, Christie, Dorothy, Cynthia, Vernice, Cheryl, and Lynn of Kindred Hospice for their loving kindness during Elisha's final days.
Online condolences may be left to the William's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.