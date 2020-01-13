February 26, 1928-January 9, 2020

WHEATLAND, Iowa -- Elizabeth Ann Bentrott, age 91, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020, at West Wing Place in Dewitt. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Elizabeth was born on February 26, 1928, to Bruce and Velma (Bower) Long in Clarence, Iowa. She married Wilbur Bentrott on January 15, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. They owned and operated Premium Oil Company and Bentrott Pontiac in Wheatland, Iowa for many years. He passed away on August 6, 2014.

Elizabeth was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1955 serving as Grand Warder for the state of Iowa in 1975.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Karen) Bentrott of Loveland, Colo.; daughters, Dixie (James) Woolard of Dewitt, Kimberly (Roger) Vandewalle of Dewitt, and Kelley (Donald) Frazier of Ivoryton, Conn.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Monty (Pamela) Long of St. John's, Ariz.; sisters, Mavis Spry of Tucson, Ariz., Jackie Riegert of Tucson, Ariz.; and sisters-in-law , Vernita Bolster of Walla Walla, Washington, and Blanche Garwood of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers; and three sisters.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.