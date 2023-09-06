Elizabeth Ann Hunt

February 17, 1936 - September 5, 2023

Elizabeth Ann Hunt, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, St. Pius X Church, Rock Island with visitation one hour prior to mass at McCarthy Hall. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Perryville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Pius St. Vincent DePaul food pantry.

Elizabeth was born February 17, 1936, in Perryville, Missouri, the daughter of Simon and Lucille (Schindler) Schnurbusch. She married Robert Lee Hunt in 1956 in Perryville, Missouri. He proceeded in death on July 31, 2013.

In addition to raising her children, Elizabeth worked a variety of jobs in manufacturing, food service, and retail. She was a member of St. Pius X Church, Rock Island where she volunteered at St. Vincent food pantry. She was an avid reader and volunteer.

Survivors include her children: Brad (Robin) Hunt, Bettendorf, Iowa, James (Joanne) Hunt, Lisle, Illinois; grandchildren: Megan Kimmer, Amanda Dell, Julia Rederer, Ellen Hunt, Anne Hunt, and Rachel Hunt; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Barbara Rederer and an infant daughter.

