January 19, 1932-September 7, 2019
ELDRIDGE — Elizabeth “Betty” A. Spies, 87, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the church. Visitation will also be an hour prior to services on Friday morning at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or to Genesis Hospice. Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty was born on January 19, 1932, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Alma (Harder) Bartenhagen. Following her graduation from Muscatine High School, she continued her education at University of Northern Iowa Teaching School. On September 28, 1952, she married Alfred W. “Al Wayne” Spies at Island Methodist Church in Muscatine. Betty was a school teacher, floral designer, and a dedicated wife, mom, and partner in the family farm for 45 years. She was a member of the Scott Co. Pork Producers, 4-H leader and volunteer, Questers officer and member, and a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially going on the annual Spies family trips and Gramma Camps. She enjoyed spending time outdoors whether she was fishing, camping, gardening, or enjoying "cabin time". In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, painting, scrapbooking, flower arranging, and historical preservation.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Debra Luett of Bettendorf, Steven (Gail) Spies of Muscatine, Sharon (Greg Michael) Spies of Maple Plain, Minnesota, Annette (Jeff) Spies-Herman of Eldridge; brother, William "Bill" (Marsha) Bartenhagen; sister-in-law, Patricia Bartenhagen; brother-in-law, George Taylor; six grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Luett, Kelley (Todd) Robertson, Meika Spies, Hattie Spies, Elizabeth "Ellie" Michael, Taylor Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Calvin, Drew, and Nolan Luett, Taylor, Brady, Ryin, and Addyson Robertson; her grand-dog, Kaili; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Al Wayne; brother, Richard "Dick" Bartenhagen; and sister, Janice Taylor.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Genesis Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. They would also like to extend their appreciation for the many cards, thoughts, and prayers from friends and family.
Online condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.