October 12, 1920- March 20, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Elizabeth “Betty” Emma Beamer, 99, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Munhall, Pa., passed away March 20, 2020.

No services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Elizabeth was born October 12, 1920, in Smithton, Pa., the daughter of Albert and Mary (Sigolwich) Fabean. She was united in marriage to Wilbur “Bud” G. Beamer on February 14, 1942. She spent most of her adult life in Munhall, Pa. She was a member of Anne Ashley United Methodist Church in Munhall.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband in 2001, by her daughter, Susan Elizabeth Charles in 2014, and by her granddaughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Charles Robinson in 2018. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Those left to honor her memory include her grandson, Randolph F. Charles (Jerelind) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son-in-law, Frank A. Charles, Bettendorf, Iowa; Rebecca's husband, Bruce E. Robinson, Bettendorf, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Wilbur and Aileen Charles and Samuel Robinson; and a sister, Geraldine Gerda, Belle Vernon, Pa.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.therungemortuary.com.