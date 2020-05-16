Elizabeth "Betty" Laschanzky

She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, was part of the Grace Prayer Warriors and belonged to Grace Lutheran Women and a Circle that helped supply food for funeral luncheons, fellowship and support of Grace Lutheran Church. Betty was also a member of the Plus 60 Cub in Davenport. Her hobbies were playing cards such as Sheephead, 500, and Euchre with friends and relatives either in card clubs or through family gatherings. Betty enjoyed reading, going to the library and sharing her enjoyment with her family by supplying them with reading material. She also enjoyed planting annual flowers each spring and tending to them during the growing season. Betty had a gift for baking and made several pies, desserts, and cookies from scratch. During the Christmas season she was known for her many cookies she would bake. She loved her family dearly and couldn't wait to spend a moment with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. No matter how busy she was, Betty always made time for them.